all about the books that inspired the Benioff and Weiss series

In the end it happened: after the tsunami of criticism they were exposed to during the last few seasons of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and Dan Weiss are ready to make the most of their great opportunity to redeem themselves in the eyes of the whole world. The matter this time is science fiction and it is called The problem of the Three Bodies.

As some of you may already know, the show will be based on the first novel of a trilogy consisting of the book of the same name and the two sequels La Materia del Cosmo and Nella Quarta Dimensione, all published in a single volume. between 2008 and 2010 (it was published in episodes in 2006 in the Chinese magazine Science Fiction World) by the Chinese writer Liu Cixin.

Winner of the Hugo Prize and nominee for the Nebula Prize, The Problem of the Three Bodies tells the story of a Chinese scientist, Yes, who will manage to come into contact with a belligerent alien civilization and, now disgusted by the human being, will beg the extraterrestrials in question to invade the Earth; at the same time the book follows the adventures of Wang, who is busy trying to solve a very complicated one virtual reality game (called precisely Three Bodies) which will have more than something to do with the events unleashed by our Ye.

Our previews stop here: to find out more, all that remains is to wait for the landing of the series on Netflix. The platform, which announced The Three Bodies Problem a few hours ago, has not yet speculated a release date for the show. Game of Thrones authors.