All about Sophia Lillis, the protagonist of ‘This shit surpasses me’

Sophia Lillis is the protagonist of ‘ This shit surpasses me ’, The new Netflix series that is beating him.

Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ and of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ They are in luck because the series that cannot be missed has just landed on Netflix. Is about ‘This shit surpasses me’, From creators of ‘The End of the F *** ing World’ and from the producers of Hawking's history. Sophia Lillis She is the protagonist of this story in which there are supernatural elements. If you don't place this actress very well, we tell you everything we know about her. But first, let's tell you details about this fiction based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman. How is Sophia's characters? Her name is Sydney, a fifteen-year-old girl who begins to manage her emotions by writing a diary on the recommendation of her tutor. Her family is chaos, she is addicted to drugs and lives angry with the world. The problem is that anger generates catastrophic consequences on others.

Sophia Lillis He was born in New York in 2002. Surely you did not imagine that he is 18 years old with his childish appearance. As a curiosity, the protagonist of ‘This shit surpasses me ’ He has a twin brother. It began with seven years in the world of interpretation and soon began to emerge. After premiering his first film, ‘To Midsummer Night's Dream ’, and some short, his face became popular when he appeared in the movie 'ITEM'. We would see her later in the magnificent series ‘HBO open wounds’, giving life to the character of Amy Adams as a child.

In addition, he stars in the new film version ‘Gretel and Hansel’ and in his next big screen project, ‘The Thicket’, we will see her with Noomi Rapace and Peter Dinklage, Tyron in ‘Game of Thrones’. We will follow the trail, but while we leave you with a snack of his Gretel that will be released in April.