all about season 3

(Warning: Spoilers of the second season of 'Elite' below)

When we thought we had seen everything in Spanish series, it comes 'Elite' and leaves us legs up thanks to Netflix. In its second season we have seen that the dramas never end in Las Encinas, and taking into account its amazing end, we need to know ALREADY everything about its third season, of which for now we know the following:

'Elite': Season 3 Premiere

Netflix has just confirmed the official premiere date of the third season of 'Elite', which will arrive next March 13, 2020 and will consist of eight new chapters And we assume new mysteries.

'Elite': Who will return in season 3?

Netflix has confirmed the return of the characters played by Miguel Bernardeau, Itzan Escamilla, Álvaro Rico, Danna Paola. Ester Expósito, Aron piper, Mina El Hammani, Omar Ayuso, Jorge Lopez, Georgina Amorós Y Claudia Salas, but also announced the arrival of two new students to Las Encinas: Sergio Momo, which will give life to Yeray, and Leïti Sene, which will get into Malick's skin.

'Elite': plot of season 3

After the end of the second season, we assume that finding the murder weapon of Marina's murder will be one of the keys to the series, an object that Cayetana now saves to help her newly released boyfriend, Polo. Now Samuel and Guzman have many ballots to become friends for the first time and together they will be in charge of solving this mystery. In addition, the series must resolve the whereabouts of Nano, if Christian will leave the clinic in Switzerland and everything related to the love stories of Las Encinas. Will Lucrecia and Valerio return? What will happen between Samuel and Carla? Will Rebeka declare herself to Samu? Will Nadia return with Guzman after filtering her video by rolling up? Many dramas and many messes in such a small gang.

'Elite': Season 3 trailer

Netflix has not yet shared any progress, but let's be patient, it sure is worth it.

'Elite': official images of season 3



