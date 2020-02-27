all about season 10

Share it:

From 'Murder House' to 'Asylum', through 'Apocalypse' and '1984', 'American Horror Story' is the horror series that has garnered the most fans in its almost ten years on the air. After visiting that horrible crime-filled camp in 'AHS: 1984', it is time to talk about its tenth installment and what will come in this thanks to FX and Ryan Murphy.

'American Horror Story 10': What actors will appear?

Unexpected, but fabulous. The cast of the season will be headed by the legendary Macaulay Culkin, thus becoming the most commented signing, but 'AHS' fans have much more to celebrate, such as confirmed returns from Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

We can see them all in this promo that Murphy himself has uploaded on his Instagram account:

'American Horror Story 10': When does it premiere?

The first five deliveries came to light in October, the sixth being the first to be released in September. Since then, each season has followed its example, premiering the ninth, 'AHS: 1984', on September 18, 2019, so season ten is expected to be released that same month in 2020.

'American Horror Story 10': Where can I see it?

In Spain we have always been able to see 'American Horror Story' in the FX payment chain. Surely we can see it a couple of days after its release in the United States, as usual.

'American Horror Story 10': What will the season be about?

For now we will have to wait a little before FX officially confirms the next issue of 'American Horror Story', but there are many fans who want to recover the theme of the aliens of the second season, and this could be the perfect moment to do it. At the moment, taking into account the image of that beach with which Murphy has announced the official cast, we have no idea what the chosen theme will be.

'American Horror Story 10': Will there be more seasons?

FX He wanted to secure the long-term future of his anthology of American terror by renewing the series for another three seasons. Thanks to this we know that, if the annual season rhythm is maintained with a premiere in September, we will be enjoying the thirteenth season of ‘American Horror Story’In 2023.

'American Horror Story 10': official trailer

For now we have no official trailer for the tenth season of 'American Horror Story'.

'American Horror Story 10': official title

For now we know little about this delivery, so we will have to wait a little longer to know its official title.

'American Horror Story 10': official posters

At the moment there is no official poster of this tenth installment.