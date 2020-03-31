All about 'Miracle in cell 7'

Share it:

Yesterday, around twelve o'clock at night, I finished watching 'Miracle in cell 7.' I have to say that I ended up with tears in my eyes. It is impossible not to cry seeing this story of overcoming, no matter how hard you try to play tough, no matter how hard you think you have a steel shell. Maybe I, who have a son, will be affected by something else. I don't know if DJSnake has kids, but I think the same thing happened to me as he did to me, so he tweeted a few days ago ("I've cried 8 times with this movie, is that normal ').

And the truth is that I faced this film with some mistrust, although I said to myself, "something has to be in order for it to be in the top 8 of Netflix's most viewed movies" (at the time of writing this article, It has already climbed to number 4 and looks like it will continue to rise on its upward trajectory in IMDb, where by the way it is valued by users with an 8.3).

'Miracle in Cell 7' is the Turkish adaptation of a 2013 Korean eponymous film -which was also very successful, with versions in the Philippines and Indonesia-. Its original title is 'Yedinci Kogustaki Mucize' and it premiered last year in his country, where it was also well received.

And it is normal, because the film is well made, it is heartbreaking and tells one of those stories that reach the heart, with a final twist that is not guessed at the beginning -which is welcome in this time of predictable arguments-, a rather irregular principle that does not reveal what comes next.

'Miracle in cell 7' tells the story of a man with different abilities, Memo (Aras Bulut Iynemli, one of Turkey's most talented and recognized young actors), pastor, who has an Ova daughter (Nisa Sofiya Aksongur). Memo, with a mental age similar to that of the little girl, lives with her girl in the home of Memo's grandmother (Celile Toyon Uysal).

We are in 1983 and the girl loves Heidi, and she craves a backpack with the character that Silk bought earlier, the daughter of a high-ranking military man. Memo will one day meet Silk who, playing on some cliffs, ends up slipping, hitting himself and dying. Memo is forced to sign a confession and sent to prison.

It is interesting to see what Memo's evolution is like inside the prison, how he integrates with his cellmates (who are quite scary at first, who are very hostile, led by the mobster Askorozlu, whom Ilker Aksum gives life to) and how they are all transformed by the goodness of Memo.

The actors, well directed by the director and screenwriter Mehmet Ada Öztekin, offer us an acting lesson wrapped in great values, such as solidarity, hope and resilience. And, despite what it might seem, 'Miracle in cell 7' it is not based on a true story.

It has devastated the United States since it reached the platform there, on March 13. The records have happened: number 2 in series and movies in France, number 3 among all Netflix content in Argentina, number 1 in Mexico, number 7 in the United Arab Emirates, number 2 in Nigeria …

And we understand it. And we want it to keep happening like this, for people to keep watching it. We know that Movies starring people with different abilities often have some fertile ground to thrill. There are 'Champions', 'Rain Man' or 'My name is Sam', to name a few.

But 'Miracle in cell 7' has come at a time when we need these stories of hope; of how life can radically turn around; how it is possible that things are different and that people can be good and supportive (we are checking it in these extraordinary #diadays). And that it lasts.