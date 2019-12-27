Entertainment

All about Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's wedding

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
  • Hilary Duff has married her fiance Matthew Koma at an intimate wedding, surrounded by the closest ones.
  • The ‘Hilary Duff’ series is back for the Disney + channel and this is all we know.

    We were so entertained thinking about all the details that the ‘revival’ of the series ‘Lizzie McGuire’ – hello, will be Fat! – that we had not even realized that Hilary Duff He was preparing his own wedding!

    The teenage fiction actress married last night with her fiance since May and the father of one of her two children, the music producer Matthew Koma, during a super-romantic and intimate ceremony that took place inside his own home in Los Angeles. As detailed by the People portal: ‘‘ It was small and very discreet. Only family and closest friends came. The wedding started at sunset and they said yes, I want inside the house. When the ceremony ended, all the guests toasted. Then, they celebrated the union in a white tent located in the garden ’’. In addition, we can also say that the ‘latemotiv’ of the event was the winter solstice. With this Instagram post, the news was Duff:

    Hilary Duff's wedding with Matthew Koma

    What if we have fallen in love with the wedding dress What is Hilary Duff wearing with shoulder pads and cape? Of course! Since it seems taken from a fairy tale. Not to mention the cuckoo headband she wears. The design is from Jenny Packham and you don't know how much we are glad about this beautiful wedding of the actress. Long live the bride and groom!

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

