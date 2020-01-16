All about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Share it:

The time has come to raise your hands and take energy, like Goku. One of the most anticipated games of 2020 is a few hours of breaking into PC, Playstation 4 Y Xbox One. We talk about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, whose launch is just around the corner and will have a green light this Friday January 17, 2020. Both for those who cannot wait any longer and for those who are still undecided, in MeriStation we have decided to review everything we know about the game. We will review the main elements that make this Action RPG from CyberConnect2 a dream title for fans of Dragon ball. Turn off the hype meter, get on your kinton cloud and join us.

What characters does the game include?

The characters of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot are divided into four groups: playable characters, support characters, NPC (uncontrollable characters) and enemies. The difference between the first and the second is that the playable can be handled at all times (both in the fighting and the map) and are the ones that we can level up and improve their attributes (melee attack, Ki attack, melee defense, ki defense Y critical hit rate). On the other hand, those of support are those to whom we can ask for help and invoke during the fighting. Appear, launch a punctual attack and they return where they have come from. Yes, we can customize and choose both who go with us (we can only take two) and what attack they launch when they are called (the same, we can only equip them two, but they have many more available). In turn, the NPCs, among which are some of the most representative faces of manga and anime, will be those that we cross exploring the world and they will give us side missions of various kinds. In them we will see them with the last ones, the enemies. Adding those that have been shown to date, the game includes more than fifty different characters. And we have compiled them in this list with all the confirmed characters.

How far does your story go? How long does it last?

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has, according to the first estimates, a duration of between 35 and 40 hours to complete the main story, a figure that amounts to 80-100 hours to get 100%. During that time we can enjoy the main sagas of Dragon Ball Z, covering moments as iconic as the birth of Gohan and his first lessons as a future super warrior, the arrival of Raditz on planet Earth or the first time Goku becomes Super Saiyan. The arc of the Saiyan, the sagas of Frieza, the Androids and Cell, as well as the entire arch of Majin-Boo are confirmed. There will also be non-canonical elements, side missions such as the one in which Goku and Piccolo take out the passport card, new characters of Akira Toriyama himself (as the new member of the Ginyu Special Forces) and even winks and references to the most modern and recent stories in the series. More than one surprise awaits you in the adventure.

How much does RPG have?

As we said before, the playable characters will be those that we can handle at all times (both in the fighting and on the map) and also those who will level up and improve their attributes (melee attack, Ki attack, melee defense, ki defense Y critical hit rate). Bandai Namco recently published a video with an explanation in detail about how his character progression system will work. You can count on what will be power ups, a skill tree specials, Minigames that serve as training, experience points for fighting, do side missions and explore, and even with the need to eat and fish. And, for example, it will be possible to pick up materials around the world and then use them for cooking. Not everything was going to be to impart justice and look for dragon balls. Cyberconnect2 is very clear that he did not want to leave the RPG component in the background and this will always be a crucial part of the appearance, going far beyond what the developer had been doing so far in the Naruto games. Another key element that concerns the fans of the role are the emblems of the soul, objects that, through the configuration of each protagonist, directly affect a skill or characteristic. They can affect, for example, our Friendship attributes (Friendship) o Competition (Proficiency), and even can be improved To enhance its effect. The game will be full of objects and playable options.

A world open to explore

One of the most anticipated features by game fans is the huge open world which puts at our disposal for us to explore at will. We can do it on foot, flying, on board the kinton cloud, of the car (there will be counter-clockwise) or even swimming, and while we explore we will cross all kinds of characters, enemy and NPC, who will get us into fighting and side missions of all kinds. Face dinosaurs, hunt deer, collect orbs Z, play baseball and take careers will be some things we do, not limiting the game to reproduce the most representative scenes of manga and anime. In addition, if we fly and ascend between the clouds we will open the game map, which will show us the most important places we can go and will remind us how to continue the story if we are tired of doing challenges, mini-juices and secondary tasks. We will visit from West city Y Ginger city to the mountainous area where Goku and Vegeta fought, the place of Buu's resurrection and Goku's house. And we will not only travel our planet! In the adventure we will pass by Namek, the land of Supreme Kai and even the planet of Kaio.

Hard disk space and PC requirements

For those who are determined to purchase, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has advanced in the last hours how much space we will have to devote to the hard disk. In PlayStation 4 the figure rises to 34.32 GB, a number similar to the expected Xbox One (where it is yet to be confirmed) and a little smaller than what the game occupies on PC, where it goes to 36 GB. That will have to add two patches for day one, which occupy up to 11 GB more and finish updating and polishing game performance. Of course we do not forget the minimum and recommended requirements for those who fight in components. These are:

Minimum requirements

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 36 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB of available space

Special editions and versions

In our country, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will arrive with up to four different editions (standard, deluxe edition, ultimate edition and collector). The standard will not bring more than the game and has a price 59.99 euros. The deluxe edition includes an extra DLC that includes permanent improvements of ATQ Ki and PS, as well as the game season pass, which in a few months will add 2 original episodes and a new story. This edition will be worth 79.99 euros. In third place we have the ultimate edition, which adds a pack with all the songs of the soundtrack (the same as anime) and 11 new melodies that will arrive in spring 2020, when you will also receive another addition: Tao Pai Pai's column. All for 89.99 euros. Finally, there would be the object of desire of the fans, the collector's edition, which adds what the rest have and also has an exclusive metal box, a hardcover art book and an exclusive diorama of Goku with Gohan as a child. Is this case for 239.99 euros.