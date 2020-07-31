Entertainment

Alita: Battle Angel, Jay Courtney drives fans crazy with a clue to the sequel

July 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
In recent days, the Alita Army was established on social media, a sort of popular movement to sing in unison towards the Disney and request the sequel to Alita: Angel of Battle.

A few hours ago, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, actor Jay Courtney appeared on his Instagram page posting a photo in which he is portrayed inside a studio wearing a suit for motion capture. It is impossible to determine when the photo was taken, and therefore whether the image is new or fished from the star's mobile phone, but what attracted the attention of the fans is the caption that Courtney added to her post.

"I am starting to test my new skates"wrote the actor, a few simple words that made fans of Alita in the comments section below the post.

According to many of the actor's followers, the photo may suggest that his character is Alita: Angel of Battle, which only appeared for a brief cameo in Robert Rodriguez 's first film not casually wearing shoes, may return for a more important role in the much-requested sequel. Obviously there are no official rumors about it, and the mischievous photo could refer to some other project, but without a doubt the image (and above all the words of the star) for now represent the first succulent clue.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

