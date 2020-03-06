Sports

Alisson Beker will not play the Champions League game against Atlético de Madrid

March 6, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Alisson will not be in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions between Liverpool and the Atlético de Madrid, which the rojiblancos will arrive with the 1-0 advantage achieved in the Wanda Metropolitano.

This has been explained this Friday by the German coach of the Reds, Jurgen Klopp, who explained that the Brazilian injury It occurred in a training before the last FA Cup match between his team and Chelsea.

"Unfortunately, Ali is out," Jürgen Klopp told a press conference. "He had a small incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing, "he added. In that game he was left out as a precaution, but subsequent tests have confirmed the injury.

