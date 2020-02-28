 Alison Brie thinks She-Hulk's rumors are interesting

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

These days the casting of the series has moved a lot "She-Hulk" to look for an actress who takes the leading role. Some of the characteristics of the actress they are looking for have sounded, but above all, the name of the actress has sounded Alison Brie hard. As we said, and contrary to what has come to sound, Alison Brie would not be a candidate for the role nor would the studio have contacted her, just looking for an actress of her style for the role.

Taking advantage of the actress's visit to the program The Late Late Show With James Corden They have asked her directly about these rumors, and she is very aware of all this information that has sounded, although she acknowledges that she is disconnected from Twitter. Corden brings up the subject in a relaxed way, and the actress explains that he found out on Instagram when he saw montages of her together with She-Hulk, which says it was very "Cool". After joking about whether he had made calls to get the paper Corden directly asks, "Would you like to play She-Hulk?" to which she becomes very nervous without knowing what to say, and responds:

I find it interesting, ”he says hesitantly.

Faced with the nervousness of the actress, Corden says laughing, "Now I am absolutely convinced that you are going to play She-Hulk". The truth is that Brie chooses the words very carefully, and is very hermetic when talking about the subject, so it is not surprising that Corden is somewhat convinced that he could interpret the superheroine.