Entertainment

Alienware presents a concept of portable PC similar to Nintendo Switch

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

This device you see below is Concept UFO, the latest chaladura of Alienware in the form of a portable PC with a desasapland that directly reminds the popular Nintendo Switch and that the brand is studying to bring to the market.

What the manufacturer has thought for this project will be presented today at CES 2020 and at all times they wanted to make it clear that it is a prototype that could change drastically if it finally reaches the market.

The desasapland is strange as little and its capabilities are non-existent until exactly its operation is detailed and if it is intended for the game in the cloud or to run games locally with its hardware.

READ:  The Sinner season 3: Release Date - Who the sinner is in this season?

In the Las Vegas event the device runs some titles such as Rocket League, Mortal Kombat 11 and F1 2019, but it is of no use until we know if it will be sold and if it will be compatible with services such as xCloud, Stadia and derivatives.

Source.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.