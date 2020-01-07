Alienware presents a concept of portable PC similar to Nintendo Switch

Share it:

This device you see below is Concept UFO, the latest chaladura of Alienware in the form of a portable PC with a desasapland that directly reminds the popular Nintendo Switch and that the brand is studying to bring to the market.

What the manufacturer has thought for this project will be presented today at CES 2020 and at all times they wanted to make it clear that it is a prototype that could change drastically if it finally reaches the market.

Thanks for the feedback! It's still a concept, so making changes is an option if we take it to market later down the road. – ALIENWARE (@Alienware) January 6, 2020

The desasapland is strange as little and its capabilities are non-existent until exactly its operation is detailed and if it is intended for the game in the cloud or to run games locally with its hardware.

In the Las Vegas event the device runs some titles such as Rocket League, Mortal Kombat 11 and F1 2019, but it is of no use until we know if it will be sold and if it will be compatible with services such as xCloud, Stadia and derivatives.

