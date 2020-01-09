Alienware introduces Concept UFO, a portable console similar to Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Alienware company, expert in computer production gaming both desktop and portable, has presented at CES 2020 that is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, UFO concept, the first prototype of a portable console in the purest Nintendo Switch style, because it has a chassis where more screen and components are incorporated two decoupling controls via magnetic rails.

As we see in the published video The verge, said controls can be placed in a peripheral to use Concept UFO so tabletop, so that the device can be used on a table like a TV to carry.



UFO Concept | Alienware

If we go into more detail the prototype, we find a hardware equipped with a chip 10th generation Intel Core, Wi-Fi, Thunderbolt port, Bluetooth and USB-C connections with Windows 10 (compatible with keyboard and mouse), so it is essentially a computer designed to play video games. In the absence of knowing the characteristics of the hardware, the screen will be 8 inches with resolution 1980x1200p (Nintendo Switch has a 6.2-inch screen; 5.5-inch Nintendo Switch Lite, both 720p, for allusions). It is in the main chassis where the processor, graphics card and internal storage memory are housed.

The company, owned by Dell, expects the console to weigh about 1 kg in weight with the controls attached, about three times the weight of Nintendo's hybrid solution. Concept UFO can be tested at the corresponding CES stand; that's where the first playable video game tests have been shown as Mortal Kombat 11, Rocket league Y F1 2019.

Alienware insists that it is a first prototype, so both images and video demonstration are subject to change. Nor has anything been said about the autonomy of the device, price or RAM, aspects that will allow to elucidate what Concept UFO is really capable when it is launched soon.

Source | The verge