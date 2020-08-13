Alien, the Cold Iron shooter still in development: new updates

Share it:

Following the release of Alien: Isolation, players who have had the opportunity to confront the Xenomorph have been clamoring for a sequel.

At the moment, however, their request has not yet been satisfied, while the launch of Alien: Blackout, a mobile production designed specifically for Android and iOS devices, has found space. A further piece dedicated to the presence of the creature in the world of video games is however under construction. For some time now, the team of Cold Iron Studios had confirmed that he was working on a new game dedicated to Alien. However, the absence of updates on the matter had raised concerns about the progress of the work.

Now, the team has announced that it has been acquired by publisher Daybreak Games and that the development of the title is proceeding. In an official statement it is announced that Cold Iron is continuing work on a "PC and console game set in the iconic Alien universe"He will remain at the helm of the software house and the development of the title Craig Zinkievich, co-founder of Cold Iron Studios. The promise made to the community is to bring to the market "an action-packed sci-fi shooter experience".

No further details have been revealed: the launch window and the supported platforms remain therefore unknown, even if the timing would now suggest a publication on the next gen.