Alicia Vikander Could Be Spider Woman In The New Sony And Marvel Movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Earlier this week we received an interesting leak: the Sony calendar had set a Marvel movie for October 8, 2021. This feature film without title has been giving us headaches, what could it be? ¿Venom 3? Morbius 2? The new one from Madame Web? There are many options that we now have in our hands given the universe that is weaving the study around the world of Spider-Man. Well, a new speculation speaks of the fact that this new project is not one of those, but that date has been reserved for the first film focused on Spider-Woman

It is certainly a good time to bet on a solo tape of a heroine, because Marvel Studios already has its 'Black Widow' on the way and DC will also present the sequel to the successful 'Wonder Woman'. Before continuing with the data, remember that we are dealing with a rumor, for now neither Sony nor Marvel have confirmed what The Illuminerdi has revealed. As he picks up the medium, Sony would have his eye on Michelle MacLaren, whose name we have seen in episodes of such iconic series as 'The Walking Dead', 'Game of Thrones' or 'Breaking Bad', to become the director of this 'Spider-Man' movie that would star in nothing less why Alice Vikander

Yes, the media ensures that the protagonist of 'Tomb Raider' and 'Ex-Machina' is considered the favorite to acquire the role of Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman. Unfortunately we cannot add more, only what this source assures. We will have to wait a little longer to confirm that Vikander has signed to become Drew, a character that was created by Archie Goodwin, Sal Buscema, Jim Mooney and Marie Severin and saw the light for the first time in 1977 in Marvel Spotlight # 32.