 Alicia Vikander and Shailene Woodley possible candidates for Kate Bishop and start shooting for September

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The news of the other day indicating that Marvel Studios was starting to move to find an actress for Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series begins to take shape. We know that the studio has a lot of interest in actress Hailee Steinfeld, but given the delicate situation with the actress's contract for one of the Apple series, they are looking for other possible actresses to have in the bedroom.

Apparently, Marvel Studios would be considered the actress Alice Vikander, seen in “Ex_Machina”, "The Danish Girl" and like the new Lara Croft in the film reboot of the saga tomb Raider. It should be clarified that she would not be the only actress they have in the spotlight, and it seems that the actress Shailene woodley, who starred in the trilogy Divergent and also recorded scenes like Mary Jane in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (although later they were eliminated), would be another candidate.

In addition to this, insider Charles Murphy also echoes information he has received that points to Marvel Studios expects to start production of the series in September of this 2020, once production of the other planned series of Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight has begun. This is a few months late compared to the originally scheduled date, this July, but it still makes possible a 2021 premiere as scheduled.

Via information | Patreon Charles Murphy | Murphy’s Multiverse