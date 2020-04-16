General News

 Alicia Silverstone is still interested in playing Batgirl again

April 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Picture of Batgirl in Batman and Robin (1997)

A couple of decades ago, we were able to enjoy a movie that completely changed the Batman saga. We are talking about "Batman & Robin", from 1997, which was the finishing touch that the Batman saga received in the cinema after what Tim Burton started almost a decade before. A highly criticized film, and with good reason, which also sank at the box office, causing, to the delight of many fans, that they did not continue making films along these lines.

Despite the fact that many fans remember the film with little joy, there are even those who have removed it from their memory, there are also those who have a good memory of the film, and that is the actress. Alice Silverstone, who played Barbara Wilson, Alfred's niece and who also transforms into Batgirl. When asked during an interview about the film and what memories it has, the actress answered the following:

I loved all my scenes with Michael Gough (who played Alfred). Michael Gough is a dream and I love that man so much. So being with him was amazing and charming.

Although it required a brief reflection as explained by Collider, Silverstone also ended up adding:

I'm trying to think of what else I would be proud of. I mean, I like it when I do the fight scenes with Uma Thurman. It's fun. But, I would like to do it all over again like this woman! I think it would be much better now.

The actress has repeatedly expressed her desire to play Batgirl again in the cinema, asking for another opportunity, and even becoming interested in that project that Joss Whedon was developing one day about the character.

Via information | Collider

