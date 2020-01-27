Alicia Keys and Lizzo remember Kobe Bryant at the Grammy 2020

Share it:

At the beginning of the great annual party of the Grammy 2020 awards they dedicate an instant to Kobe Bryant, legend of the NBA, who died this Sunday at 41 years of age.

Alicia Keys and Lizzo are the first musical stars that are present at the annual Grammy 2020 awards gala and starred in an emotional moment to evoke the great athlete Kobe Bryant.

Tonight is for Kobe, ”Lizzo said in the presence of the public before starting the gala's inaugural performance.

The 62 edition of the Grammy takes place live totally today Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States.

At the beginning of the evening, the life of Kobe Bryant, a former Los Angeles Lakers player, was evoked during an emotional tribute, according to EFE information.

Lizzo with eight nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who have six mentions per head, are the main favorites to win the Grammy on Sunday night.

On stage, Alicia Keys talked about the death of Kobe Bryant and expressed how sad the world of sports is after Kobe's death.