Alicia Gómez Montano, photogram collaborator and former director of 'Weekly Report' dies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Alicia Gómez Montano died on Saturday at 64 years at the University Hospital of Sanchinarro as a result of cancer. Throughout more than 40 years of career, the journalist touched almost all branches of Spanish Television where, as her colleagues summarize, "she was head of almost everything."

His work at the head of the most acclaimed stage of 'Weekly Report' (2004-2012) is especially well known, where he presented some programs but, above all, he made numerous fundamental reports on the ETA Ceasefire, the Brazilian Favelas or the Economic rebirth of Iceland. In recent years she was the Equality Editor of the chain and a member of the 'Women RTVE' movement.

During his years as a professional he was especially linked to the cinema through the figure of Pedro Almodóvar who, becoming a close friend, trusted Gomez Montano like no other journalist. Through the manchego, he came to collaborate with this house, Fotogramas, making reports and interviews about 'Broken hugs', 'Passenger lovers', 'Juliet' and, the last one, about 'Pain and glory'.

Alicia Gómez Montano was also the journalist who made the last interview with the mother of La Mancha, a fundamental figure in her cinema. The director is precisely one of the friends who has written on RTVE these words with which we also say forever to our collaborator: