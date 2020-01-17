‘Alice's advice’ according to Nicolas Pariser

Share it:

Nicolas Pariser (Paris, 1974) wanted to work with Fabrice Luchini. He knew that the actor did not usually accept commissions from new directors, so he made a first film, 'The Great Game' (starring Melvil Poupaud and another historical actor like André Dussollier), waited and wrote a role in his next project specifically designed to Fabrice Luchini. Fortunately the actor said yes and that is how it came about ‘Alice's advice’, a film in which Pariser wanted to mix two types of character: "A mature one who had power in some area and a young woman prepared, but somewhat disoriented about what to do in life." This is how Paul Théranau (Luchini) was born, a politician with aspirations to lead the National Socialist Party while he is mayor of Lyon, and Alice (Anaïs Demoustier), who has just joined his staff after studying Philosophy at the University of Oxford. Its function at the beginning is not clear, although little by little we are realizing the real problem: Théranau feels that his ingenuity has been exhausted, and Alice's job will be to provide it.

A moral tale

“It is true that French cinema has a long tradition when confronting different positions or thoughts through dialogues”, says the director. “We are also used to talking about politics, literature or philosophy in movies and doing it in a light and entertaining way. In Spain that does not happen? ”asks Pariser. In this sense, ‘Alice's advice’ could perfectly be a moral tale by Éric Rohmer in which he talks about ambition, power and the generational clash between new and old concepts. The director chose the city of Lyon to set the film because he wanted to move the action away from the capital. “He wanted the protagonist to feel like a king in his kingdom, with his court around, as if he were in his own Versailles. And everyone knows that in Paris the king is the president of the Republic, not the mayor ”. Although Pariser says that all the characters are the result of his imagination, it is inevitable to compare Théranau with Gérard Collomb, the current mayor of the city who left the Socialist Party to join the Government of Emmanuel Macron. "Indeed, he thought we wanted to do an undercover biopic on him and got angry, because we identified him with a man who no longer had ideas and who was also a bit narcissistic", continue laughing. "Actually, you should be glad that your cinematic alter ego was Fabrice Luchini, right?"