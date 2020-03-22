Alfredo Adame will exhibit an alleged sexual predator; he's a journalist

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Alfredo Adame, who is an actor, television host and businessman, is always in the middle of controversy and recently declared that he will become a whistleblower for sexual harassers.

In statements to the media in Mexico City and according to a report in different news portals, Alfredo Adame announced that he will give names of producers and journalists who are sexual harassers in Mexico.

Of course I am going to chase sexual harassers and predators and all this type, especially those who have attacked women, but also those who have attacked men. ”

And in advance, he quotes that the Mexican producer Gregorio Ortiz would have asked a driver named Heidi to have sex with him.

I go over the harassers and I go over a colleague of yours, an entertainment journalist, who is a sexual predator, ”says Adame.

Alfredo Adame refers to this journalist as the Mexican Harvey Weinstein.

He has, due to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), two deaths of people who were his romantic partners. So, that has to be investigated ”, stresses Adame.

Alfredo Adame and his controversial statement on the subject from 45 minutes:









A few weeks ago, Adame, who was a model at the beginning of her career, surprised when she revealed in Mexico City that the late Sinaloan actor and producer Enrique Alonso Cachirulo touched him as a child and wanted to take him to his apartment.

One day, he suddenly came up to me and grabbed my manly limb, and said: Don't you want to go to my apartment? I live nearby ', at that moment I gave him a shove backwards and I was terrified ’’, he said.







