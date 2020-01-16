Alfredo Adame silent in the face of the humiliation of Erik Rubín

Share it:

There is no doubt that the lawsuit between Andrea Legarreta and Alfredo Adame seems to have no end, because now the husband of the first got to defend the mother of his daughters, since a few days ago the actor made fun of her on Instagram so That this time he decided to defend her.

As everyone knows the lawsuit between the celebrities goes back since they both shared credits in the program Today several years ago, where the histrion humiliated his partner in the middle of the program, so from there began an enmity between them.

But the matter was further complicated when an audio was leaked where Adame spoke very strong things about the morning's presenter, so they starred in one of the strongest wars in the entertainment world, and although things calmed down for a while it was the former driver who decided to mock one more view of the woman.

Now her husband Erik Rubín was interviewed and they asked her what she thinks of Adame, so she took advantage of the question to rant against her colleague who she said was sorry for her constant lawsuits with other celebrities.

"What can we expect from Alfredo Adame the truth is someone who is always in conflict, because poor I believe that he will have to work with him and the truth is that I believe that they are people who hurt me, poor people who have to be freaking out, everywhere and speaking badly about everyone"said the histrion for The Cheerful Weasel.

Remember that Alfredo Adame has remained silent before Erik's statements have not even used their social networks to answer the histrion although it is well known that the actor does not leave anyone and answers whoever.