Alexis Vega revealed that there are "fights and discussions" in Chivas for a place in the starting lineup (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

The Chivas de Guadalajara They are one of the most popular teams in Mexico and their long history can weigh on any player. However, this generation of Sacred Flock He even "fights" for a place in the starting box.

This revelation made her known Alexis Vega, striker for the rojiblancos, in an interview with Chivas TV. He assured that no footballer wants to give his teammates a space, in the competition to win the coach Luis Fernando Tena.

"The level that each of my colleagues has is great, we have seen it in training where there are fights, discussions for the same that we all want to play, "he said.

Vega assured that none of the chivas footballers wants to "loosen up" on the issue of ownership (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

He clarified that this competitiveness in the squad serves to encourage other players to seek a place in the starting 11. “No one can slack off, because we know we have players who are waiting for an opportunity. The competition is always very healthy, the one who is better is the one who will play, ”he explained.

We have to support colleagues to feel that commitment to the team

The netbreaker ensured that all Liga MX teams seek to make a good match against Chivas because of the good squad they made up. In addition, he asserted that there are clubs that fear facing Guadalajara.

The striker assured that the rojiblancos have a great squad (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

"We know, all the teams don't want to face us, they know this is a very young and very dynamic squad and well, That costs all teams. We seek to continue along this line and we want to contribute to every game, ”he noted.

He also noted that he is in a constant fight with the other forwards like José Juan Macías and Ángel Zaldívar. "I am fighting for my place, I do not feel undisputed starter and I am very clear that I cannot lower the level if I want to be in the starting 11," he said.

He explained that they had a difficult rehabilitation on the return to training, after the final suspension of Clausura 2020. "It has been 3 weeks in which the coaches and the coaching staff have planned a very important job for what is coming," he said.

The breaker assured there are clubs that are afraid to face Guadalajara (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

"We didn't stop training even if we were at home, each player gave their best, we never neglected and now that we return to the field we resented it a bit because it is not the same, but we are recovering our strength to make it to the tournament very well, ”he added.

Vega pointed out that both he and his companions were eager for the return to the pigs. "We had hoped to return for a long time, to recover the natural movements which one was used to because we couldn't do them at home, ”he mentioned.

He accepted that the last tournament had difficulties at the beginning, but they got back on track before the stoppage of activities. "Last tournament the team came from less to more, We saw how we improved individually and collectively, we were doing a good job, "he added.

The striker pointed out that he is in a constant fight with other strikers such as José Juan Macías and Ángel Zaldívar (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

"It is a very large team, If you do not get to be there are those who can supply it without any problem, that is what characterizes this team, that everyone is in order when needed, "he reiterated.

This tournament we will start from scratch, but of course we want to qualify and fight for the title, it is what we long for

Lastly, he clarified that they will seek to repeat the good game that was shown in the last days of Clausura 2020. “We will seek to continue along that path that is the one that was giving us, we continue with the same colleagues, who know each other very well, and we hope to play a good role in the next contest ”he assured.

