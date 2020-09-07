Alexandra Daddario has fun in the pool: ‘I can be sexy even in quarantine’

Share it:

Quarantine does not necessarily mean being bored to death: if you are lucky enough to already have the right company at home, everything can become more bearable or even fun, as evidenced by a recent video published by Alexandra Daddario.

The Baywatch star and Percy Jackson organized a day at the pool with his two roommates Kate and Morgan: the three had been separated for some time, having both been in solitary confinement with their respective families waiting for the swab results.

“Sometimes it’s good to be negatives “Daddario jokes in the video where she is finally seen enjoying a day in a bikini.”I had forgotten that I can be sexy even in quarantine“the actress asserts, satisfied, showing off her breathtakingly tight physique in a bikini that immediately sent her many fans on social media into a frenzy.

In short, a way like any other to lighten a rather heavy situation like that of isolation: of course, if you have a swimming pool available it becomes everything simpler, but the message of the former True Detective star is that, after all, to live better even a quarantine is enough to have the right company. Speaking of career, meanwhile, according to some rumors Alexandra Daddario could make her debut in the world of cinecomics in a short time.