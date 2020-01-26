Alexa Dellanos and her infarct poses on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Alexa Dellanos, the daughter of journalist Myrka Dellanos, continues to add followers on Instagram with her beauty and especially with the infarct poses she does in some of her images.

Alexa Dellanos is one of the personalities on the internet that squanders beauty and sensuality in each of his publications, and his fans are the most excited.

Alexa has become one of the most desired influencers of the moment and has about 2 million followers on Instagram.

At 26 years old, Alexa wastes beauty and has managed to impact through social networks. He has undoubtedly inherited the beauty of his famous mother.

2020 A shared publication of Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos) on 1 Jan, 2020 at 4:40 PST





The young woman has a lifestyle that in part has allowed her to become the sculptural body she has. Live between exercise routines and healthy eating.

He frequently shares with his followers everywhere what his food is and how he does to achieve that great impact figure.

And also undoubtedly, the poses that Alexa gives to her fans are full of sensuality and eroticism and always fill her with flattery.

Alexa is a professional model and knows how to move like "fish in the water" when it comes to posing with the intention of pulling a thousand sighs from her fans.