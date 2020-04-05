Álex Ubago y Anitta forman part of musical initiative before coronavirus

Share it:

Music stars such as Manuel Mijares, Pipe Cruz, Sofia Reyes, Delfino and Valentino were part of the Mi casa, tu casa initiative, which has the purpose of entertaining the public who meet in voluntary isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In different news portals, it is reported that Mi casa, tu casa, will present a special acoustic to the public that is meeting in voluntary quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19.

Through the YouTube channel of Warner Music the public will be able to enjoy the concerts that start from this Saturday, April 4th through the night.

Sofía Reyes, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, will be the first artist to perform with her show and share her music.

Idiot and the sound of one of Sofia's first musical successes and has been well received by her fans in many countries.

The concerts will be grabbed with cell phones from the convenience of the house of the artists who were part of the project My house, you house and promising pleasant and familiar moments to the audience.









Alaya, Axel Muñiz, Anitta, Fran, Justin Quiles, Las Villa, Llane, Manuel Romero, Martinez, MCDavo, Nicole Gatti, Pipe Cruz, Piso 21, Vice Menta y Vesta Lugg were also part of Mi casa, tu casa.

