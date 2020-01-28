TV Shows

Alex Montiel will premiere “We Fell The Night” by Estrella Tv

January 28, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

EstrellaTV announced today that it will be premiering "We Fell The Night", a new Late Night format program with the sensation of YouTube, the journalist and comedian Alex Montiel, also known as Golden Scorpion.

EstrellaTV, one of the main Hispanic television networks in the United States will be starting 2020 by releasing a new program. “Nos Cayó La Noche” is a Late Night format program that will be conducted by one of the most important sensations of the moment on YouTube, the Mexican journalist, comedian and voice actor Alex Montiel.

The one-hour program will premiere on February 3 and will be broadcast Monday through Friday at 9P / 8P Center nationwide on the television network EstrellaTV. EstrellaTV continues to be the only Hispanic television network that has a “late night” format program in Spanish during Primetime in the American Union.

The new program will feature interviews in the studio where Montiel will have as guests some of the most important Hollywood celebrities and figures in the world of Latin entertainment. The program will also feature Montiel's alter ego, Golden Scorpion, a masked fighter who will be behind the wheel of a moving vehicle interviewing a variety of artists in a funny and fun way and also unsuspecting people in the city streets. .

READ:  Jolette and her time at the Academy revive after a scandal by Danna Paola (VIDEOS)

The first episode of the program features actor Jaime Camil's first scoop as the opening guest, as well as the legends of Spanish rock Alex and Chela Lora and the musical presentation of Carolina Ross. This first episode also includes a segment with actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Some of the future guests already confirmed include Jim Carey, Michael Peña, Omar Chaparro, Julio Cesar Chavez, Pepe Aguilar, Danna Paola and Adal Ramones, among others.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.