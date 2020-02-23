Alex Lora responds to AMLO: "I am honored to notice the slugs of this server"

The always controversial Alex Lora is celebrating his 39 years of marriage to Chela Lora, whom he affectionately calls "my tamer."

Upon arrival at the airport, the rocker of "Hey Cantinero" opined on the statements of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after, as a joke, reminded him of his father at a concert in the United States.

On that occasion, AMLO said the musician was a conservative rocker:

"The rockers I like are not conservative, so I keep listening to John Lennon."

In this regard, the rocker said he was honored to devote his time:

I thank very much the first president who has taken the time to deal with the cotorreos and the unlove that I do when I am rocking, it is something very motivating for me because with all the worries and the earrings that he has, that he has spent a second in the slugs of this his insecure servant, for me it is a privilege and an honor ”.

And he recalled that he has always had this attitude with the entire political class:

"I have 51 years of reminding your boss to everything that moves, including myself."

