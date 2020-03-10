Alex Karev deserved a better final legacy in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Share it:

In this article there are spoilers of what happened in 'Leave a Light On', the last episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'.

After several weeks listening to theories of where Alex Karev was and why he did not answer the calls or messages, the program has finally made his whereabouts public. And it has been for say gooobye finally of the long character played by Justin Chambers Goodbye has been given through letters received by Meredith, Jo and Bailey. In them Alex's voiceover explains that he has not responded to calls for fear of being persuaded to return to the Hospital and that now it is something he cannot afford, since he lives with Izzie, who turns out he had twins with embryos They frozen a long time ago.

This explanation has come two months later that the actor himself responsible for the character announced that he had already appeared in his final episode. And really, this new "appearance", has the character done justice or has it spoiled the final image with which we remain of him?

Yes, now Karev lives on a Kansas farm with his five-year-old children and Izzie, his ex-wife and who left the series in the sixth season. It did not make any sense of plot to bring the character afloat when it seemed that everything was closed with her. But it has been. It is true that the frozen embryos of Izzie have been a kind of weapon since it appeared in the fifth season. The potential that Alex could have a son he did not know was too big to pass up, but really the explanation given in the letters has made things more confusing in terms of his character arc. And the fact of arguing to his current wife is that his own childhood unhappy What has made him decide to stay with his children is something that is not credible for the Karev who used to present the program.

Moreover, the episode is perhaps 30% of card reading, 70% of flashbacks They show Karev's journey from cocky to a responsible human being. While the purpose of these clips was to offer a warm farewell and a fun reminder for fans of the character's best moments, it really only served to make his sudden departure even more absurd. Offering as many moments of his relationship with Izzie as he showed that they were going to end together – when they haven't seen each other in ten seasons – was fine; but adding in the letter that was addressed to Jo that he still loved her and that he was only with Izzie for the children completely distorts the story and shows a character completely insensitive that nothing had to do with the Karev of season 16.

In its evolution we have reached a guy who has learned from his mistakes, which is always present for his loved ones and that puts the needs of others above his own. And this is not what the letter moment has seen.

If compared to the departure of other characters as dear as Alex, we see how they are remembered as someone who had to move on – like Christina or Arizona – or who left too soon – see the case of George or Derek. It will be difficult for doctors to refer to him without thinking now about Karev as the man who divorced his wife through a letter.

