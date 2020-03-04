Alex Garland creates a hypnotic science fiction piece on HBO Spain

Share it:

It is slightly difficult to define 'Devs', the series created, written and directed by Alex Garland. Even having seen the two episodes that have provided us, summarizing it beyond the brief synopses that happen to us from HBO Spain is an arduous task. But the first impressions that have left me, on the other hand, are very positive.

This is the story of Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) and Sergei (Karl Glusman), a young couple of computer engineers working for Amaya, a pioneer technology company directed by Forest (Nick Offerman), a calm and firm guru.

The action begins when he is promoted to work in the ultra-secret department Devs. Apart from the name indicating development, no one knows what Devs is except the handful of people who have access, and not in its entirety. A mystery that Lily must solve when her boyfriend disappears.

A proposal that some will like and will be hated by others

As with almost all of Garland's work, 'Devs' can be divisive. Or excites (seduces, rather) or not. Or do you think it is a jewel or jewelry to give the hit when making a prestigious production. It happens with 'Annihilation', with 'Ex Machina' and even with its script of 'Dredd'.

In fact, I have to admit that the promotion of the series made me very lazy. That ethereal touch, that halo of keeping the mystery about what's going on, it boasted something pretentious that bets more for stylistic aesthetics than for content. Nothing could be further from the truth.

That is not that it does not have a careful aesthetic. If something stands out in 'Devs' it is precisely that it is hypnotic. The first minutes of the series, in which it seems that the world is stopped in what Lily and Sergei get to start their workday in Amaya they are beautiful and captivating. And the mysterious halo of later helps a lot not to take your eyes off the screen.

Enigmatic and familiar at the same time

Because if there is something, in addition, that defines the characters is that they are enigmatic. It is not that they are great puzzles to be solved, but that they all have that halo of having a gate of the past boarded up or moving, at least, in a cryptic sea … or of impassibility facing the gallery.

It even seems that they are not telling us all about heroin. In fact, the only one that looks like an open book is a tramp who sleeps in a portal.

As a science fiction, 'Devs' tells us about a time when that "great leap" of humanity at the technological scientific level is being prepared. That new revolution that never comes and that promises to change forever the great questions and spiritual mysteries.

And that, apparently, requires gurus without moral ties. Here comes the vision of Forest of the universe: "deterministic, without gods, neutral, defined only by the laws of physics" will say in a moment of the first episode to conclude talking about what fallacy of free will.

Alex Garland does not avoid falling into common grounds of the genre, including the "corporation without morals", its touch of espionage and thriller (you put me to Zach Grenier in any role and I already enter) and yes, his own interests when talking about technology.

A few lines above said that 'Devs' can become quite divisive. I personally believe that we have a very fascinating series, hypnotic, with a couple of quite amazing moments and, in general, quite recommendable. However, having liked it and seeing its virtues, its seams are visible and those ethereal qualities become vapor and fade away.