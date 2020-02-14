Álex García, Belén Cuesta and Silvia Alonso Play Truth or Dare

Share it:

It is 'Truth or Dare'one of those games that although the years go by are still in fashion. Who doesn't keep saying 'you don't dare to …'? Well, the three protagonists of the new romantic comedy of Dani de la Orden, Álex García, Belén Cuesta and Silvia Alonso have dared to answer our questions without mincing words. What is your best anecdote when it comes to flirting? And the most embarrassing situation they have suffered at a wedding? This and some other confession you can see on these lines.

'Until the wedding separates us' premieres the most romantic day of the year, on February 14. With a script by Olatz Arroyo, Marta Sánchez and Eric Navarro, the film revolves around Marina (Belén Cuesta), thirty-year-old who makes a living organizing weddings because, she says, "when people are in love, they don't look at money." Unlike her clients, she enjoys a life free of compromises, until one night she meets Carlos (Álex García), one more adventure for her and a moment of weakness for him … because he has a girlfriend: Alexia (Silvia Alonso) , a perfect young woman and, above all, is Marina's childhood friend. When Alexia discovers Marina's business card among the things of Charles, interprets it as a marriage proposal and says yes immediately. And the adventure begins.

Together with Belén Cuesta, Álex García and Silvia Alonso complete the cast Mariam Hernández, Gracia Olayo, Adrián Lastra, Antonio Dechent, Salva Reina, Leo Harlem, Antonio Resines and Malena Alterio.