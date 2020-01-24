Alex Britti, because Brittish, the new song with Salmo, is the bomb return for scoring goals

Share it:

Slow, calm, deep breathing: Alex Britti on January 24, 2020 he released his new single brittish, produced by Psalm and DJ Gengis, and it's … a lot of stuff, for a lot of good reasons: it's a return in great dusting and, above all, an absurd and fantastic collaboration in which the singer teases himself a bit and does the same with colleagues, including the Dark Polo Gang. To make a little history at a glance and understand the text of the new song by Alex Britti better, which in this case is all right, know that some time ago there was the moon, there were stars, there was he who played (and still plays) the guitar like a champion. It was (far) 1998 and the singer had positioned among the first in the chart Just once, one of his many songs that in the 90s had made an explosive soundtrack of those who had an adventure to tell and remember before the summer was over.

In short, for those who with the arpeggios of his guitar have dreamed, cried, made love (add random activities in the style of social status), Alex Britti, songs aside, it was disappeared from the music scene and it was a loss to make peace with. Salmo and DJ Gengis, however, came to the rescue of those who with their minds to Alex Britti came back sometimes thinking "What a pity that he no longer makes music like in those days, he was a very good one". And in fact it was so and it had a star story, which time has clouded. These days the risk from top of the charts to anonymity is always around the corner and it's a dirty matter of streams.

Brittish by Alex Britti with Salmo, the lyrics of the song for his return with a bang

The new song brittish he summarizes his career, between a blues formation, shots, attempts to score goals, pop singles that break, missed doors and races against time to try to float in the world of music and then (apparently) disappear. The text of brittish by Alex Britti with Salmo it has the taste of irony that targets the expectations of those who were like him today in the late 90s, a successful singer, but who, like him, at some point could "disappear", even if not foreseeing it in his programs of glory. In short, today I am ♪The super models, five-star hotels, fast life ♫, but are we sure tomorrow it will still go so smoothly? Ops.

Are you wondering who Alex Britti is? Roman and born in 1968, he trained as a blues guitarist and his beginnings were as supporters of US bluesmen around Italy, from Buddy Miles to Billie Preston, passing by names like B. B. King (robine from nothing eh). In 1998 he had positioned Just once first in the standings and from there, making "friendship with pop" his career had a surge. In 1999 a Sanremo wins among the New Proposals with Today is me, a song that they then remake Mina, not exactly one by chance, and Marco Mengoni, with him in the year in which he competed with X Factor on Morgan's team. From there Alex Britti rings a series of successes between hit album, prestigious participations and collaborations.

After years on the crest of the wave, however, the route reverses and he remains on the music scene, but in the second line, between publications of Best Of (2011) and production works, as for Bianca Atzei. As an additional musical note in 2015 he returns to the Ariston stage with the song Why?, a passage that talks about violence against women. The sparkles of Just oncelet it be said, they are long gone. In recent years, then, he has revealed other skills, as well as those of guitarist and author of it.pop (just to mention the title of one of his albums), among his participation in Celebrity Masterchef in 2017, where he is eliminated in the semifinal and shows his skills in the kitchen, and a Friends of Maria De Filippi in 2028, where he was hired as Professor.

Listen brittish by Alex Britti produced by Salmo and DJ Gengis on Tidal.

In text by brittish there is a bit of this story, with the beginning of the meme "How the fuck are Britti" that seems to be making a sound (come on, do it!) Dark Polo Gang song, British, also mentioned in a second season joke Baby, where Chiara says "How the fuck am I British". The side note of this pop anecdote is that Dark Pyrex is the boyfriend of Alice Pagani, an actress who plays Ludovica in the TV series. LOL.

How the fuck are Britti

How the fuck are Britti

And here it seems that Alex Britti, see the story above, refers to all his career passages with shooting, the pole instead of scoring and the idea that everyone made himself disappeared. His parable (?), Which looks like that of a comet, however, did not frighten him and he returned as if to say that "In this race against time" things could go like this (towards anonymity), so better prepare for 'eventuality.

I made a shot

I hit the post and didn't score

I'm always around

You thought you were gone but no

And I've been hearing from you for years

It passes like the wind

Fashion that makes you sing

In this race against time

I'm not scared

And in fact I'm still here



And how the fuck are Britti

How the fuck are Britti

How the fuck are Britti

Alex Britti between the late 90s and early 200s was sailing among the high spheres of success, with all that involved, between full stadiums and theaters, millions of records sold (see today under the heading stream) and super models. One of his relationships that had ignited the gossip was that with Luisa Corna, model, singer and TV presenter. Still on private life, Alex Britti and his partner Nicole in 2017 announced the birth of their first son Edoardo.

I filled the stadiums, the clubs the theaters

Two million records sold, designer clothes

The super models

Five star hotel

Fast life

Millions of chills on my skin

I know, that I started with the Blues

I made friends with pop

Seven thousand coffees in the tub, look at me at the top

I sit on the roof of the world, with the guitar in the background

I'm not hiding

In this life of good guys, the most asshole wins

And I've been hearing from you for years

It passes like the wind

The fashion that makes you sing-king

In this race against time

I'm not scared

And in fact I'm still here

And how the fuck are Britti

How the fuck are Britti

I made a shot

I hit the post and didn't score

I'm always around

You thought you were gone but no

And I've been hearing from you for years

It passes like the wind

Fashion that makes you sing

In this race against time

I'm not scared

And in fact I'm still here

And how the fuck are Britti

How the fuck are Britti

How the fuck are Britti

I don't know about you, but us Alex Britti in this song, brittish, we are loving it and we already know it will be our soundtrack at least until summer! PS. Thank you Psalm and DJ Genghis, we know that only beautiful things from you … and so much madness.

