Alessia Marcuzzi leaves Il Isola Dei Famosi 2020 to Ilary Blasi?

Alessia Marcuzzi will not be conducting de The Island of the Famous 2020, broadcast since April on Canale 5, being replaced by another name much loved by the Italian television audience, namely that of Ilary Blasi. For Marcuzzi from now on, no more cocci to crack with the machete, first degree burns caused by a scorching sun and, above all, enough for the constant complaints of the competitors for the bites of the annoying 'mosquitos' which, four quatti, bite after bite, they fill his body with bubbles.

Alessia Marcuzzi greets the Island of the famous 2020? Stefania D'Alessandro

Alessia Marcuzzi leaves the Isola Dei Famosi

The indiscretion was launched by Dagospia, which reports Marcuzzi's desire to say goodbye to the Reality show after 5 years of running, so that she can finally dedicate herself to some new projects still top secret that will finally give her the chance to get back into the game by bringing out all her sympathy, determination and overwhelming charge. However, the "official" version given by Dagospia does not seem to convince many, including Davidemaggio, who increases the dose by launching the idea that it would not have been Alessia to say "Hi guys I'm leaving, we had fun but the game is nice when it doesn't last long”, Thus ending his presence at The Island of the Famous. They would have removed her from the position Mediaset, unhappy with the low ratings made by the reality show in the last edition, and with the management of some controversies that reality shows often bring to the tail of the program.

Alessia Marcuzzi replaced by Ilary Blasi at L'Isola Dei Famosi?



That the change of management on the Isola dei Famosi could take place from this 2020 edition was somewhat understood by a statement made by Alessia Marcuzzi as a guest by Fabio Fazio in the program What's the weather like: on that occasion "La Pinella", as it is known on social media Alessia Marcuzzi, had hinted that his return to the helm de The Island it wouldn't have been so obvious. What everyone is asking now is who will take his place at the conduction of the Channel 5 reality show that could be entrusted to Ilary Blasi. We both like Alessia and Ilary because they are fashion inspo to follow. Alessia Marcuzzi Instagram is Ilary Bralsi Instagram they are among our favorite searches when we are looking for very portable and cool look ideas.

Return from the program EuroGames and after the triumphs obtained in past editions of Big Brother Vip (who this year sees Alfonso Signorini at the helm), the wife of Francesco Totti seems to be in pole position for L'Island of the famous 2020 which will start in April: nice, determined, engaging, affable and, above all, always ready to say what she thinks even when her truth can be uncomfortable. Yes, Ilary Blasi could be the trump card of this new edition of theIsland, which promises to be full of surprises.

