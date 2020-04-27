Alessandra Rosaldo and her awkward moment with Victoria Ruffo

Share it:

José Eduardo Derbez has been publishing interviews with several of his family members on his YouTube channel; this time it was the turn of Alessandra Rosaldo, who together with her husband's son Eugenio Derbez, remembered that uncomfortable moment between her and Victoria Ruffo, when they saw each other for the first time.

"I am going to tell an anecdote. Do you remember when you entered the bathroom at my house?" José Eduardo Derbez asked Alessandra Rosaldo, to which she replied: "Yes, the first time I saw your mother."

José Eduardo Derbez related that they came from Valle de Bravo; his dad and Alessandra dropped him off at his house. When the singer arrived, she couldn't stand the urge to go to the bathroom, "I told her my mom is not here and she won't be here for many hours, so Ale go over to the house and go to the bathroom. '" But to their surprise, Victoria Ruffo arrived when the wife of her ex Eugenio Derbez was in the bathroom.

"The first time I met her, it was a little weird, but I remember that we greeted each other cordially and greeted each other well, I don't know if she was upset, you never told me that, but no, your super cute mom", Alessandra Rosaldo stated.









"And suddenly my mother opens the door, that is, my mother came in with my aunt," said José Eduardo Derbez with a laugh, thinking inside "swallow earth."

