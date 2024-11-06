Alert: New Mobile Scam Threatens E-Wallet Users During Holiday Season

In a concerning development that threatens digital payment security across the Philippines, cybercriminals have unleashed a sophisticated new scamming technique targeting e-wallet users. DICT Undersecretary Alexander Ramos revealed this emerging threat during a recent media forum in Manila.

The new scam employs advanced technology known as “IMSI catchers,” which are mobile devices capable of sending fake text messages without the need for SIM cards. These devices, which have been illegally smuggled into the country, are particularly dangerous because they can:

Target the registered phone numbers directly.

Move from location to location to avoid detection.

Mimic legitimate e-wallet notifications

Capture keyboard data when users click on malicious links.

Ramos, the head of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, cautions that we are dealing with a dynamic target. Ramos warns that scammers intentionally time their attacks to coincide with the holiday season, a time when people tend to relax their security measures.

Major metropolitan areas have already detected the scam.

Quezon City

Makati

Manila

What makes this threat particularly concerning is its sophistication. Unlike traditional scam messages that use random phone numbers, these IMSI catchers can effectively hijack cellular signals to make messages appear more legitimate.

Cybercriminals, suspected to be associated with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) scam centers, are employing this technology to send alerts that resemble legitimate e-wallet services.

To combat this threat, the DICT has deployed surveillance tools across the country. “We have predictive systems and sensors in place to track these illegal transmissions,” Ramos explained.

The department is working closely with telecommunications companies and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to identify and stop unauthorized broadcasting devices.

How to Protect Yourself:

Never click on links in text messages claiming to be from e-wallet services. Always access your e-wallet through the official app Be especially vigilant during the holiday season. Report suspicious messages to your e-wallet provider immediately

The risk is particularly high because these scammers may be using keyboard logging technology. This means they can potentially capture everything you type after clicking their malicious links, including passwords and security codes.

“This holiday season could be a prime time for scammers to target uninformed Filipinos,” Ramos cautioned. He emphasized that public awareness is crucial in preventing these scams from succeeding.

The DICT continues to monitor this evolving threat and urges all e-wallet users to exercise extreme caution when receiving unexpected messages about their accounts. Remember: legitimate e-wallet providers typically don’t send links through SMS messages.

Users should follow official DICT announcements and the verified social media channels of their e-wallet providers for the latest updates on this developing situation.

