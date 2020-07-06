Alert in River: the millionaire offer of a foreign club by Juanfer Quintero

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From Juanfer Quintero's environment they reported that he received an important offer to move to Qatar football

(Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

While the leaders of the AFA and the Professional League are working on the design of what will be the security protocol for the return to training sessions of Argentine football, one of the few tasks that the clubs focus on is the pass market, beaten due to the financial crisis that punished sport for the coronavirus. So this week a very important offer came at the hands of River Plate and who has Juan Fernando Quintero as the main actor.

From the player's environment they reported that since Qatar He received an economic proposal that seems irresistible, not only for the player but also for the Millionaire since from the Middle East they would be willing to pay ua figure greater than 8 million dollars by the Colombian attacker. In addition, they anticipated that the official call will reach the club in a few days.

It should be remembered that in early 2019, after being the author of a goal in the Copa Libertadores Superfinal against Boca in Madrid, from the entity of Núñez they renewed the contract to Juan fer until June 2022 and they established a $ 15 million exit clause. However, the bad economic moment that Argentine soccer is going through in general would make the Band more permissive with the player's price and the amount offered. would be considered acceptable.

Of course, nothing has been decided yet, from the leadership they will wait for the formal offer and then consult with the coach Marcelo Gallardowhile from the side of Quintero Despite the fact that the salary to be received sounds more than seductive, the project and football level of the Qatari country is not so much, an effect that would be making the coffee grower doubt.

Since its explosion in the Millionaire, Juan fer Not only did she prove to be talented enough to reach the European elite, but she also became a fixture in the selected from Colombia. His possible arrival in Qatar, from a league and less visibility, could make him lose ground, especially in the face of what will be the 2022 World Cup.

In 2018, River disbursed almost 4 million dollars for chips to the Colombian from Porto de Portugal. In two and a half seasons, Quintero accumulated 59 games and 12 goals.

I kept reading:

Pablo Lunati, without reservation: his life on the street, homosexuality in soccer and the pain of seeing Boca champion in his role as referee

What Diego Simeone said after the controversies that surrounded VAR and Real Madrid

Pellegrini will return to direct in Spain: who is the Argentine who could work with him