Alert in Brazilian soccer: 16 Vasco de Gama players tested positive for coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The club reported that 16 players tested positive for coronavirus (Twitter @VascodaGama)

Brazil It has become the country most affected by coronavirus pandemic and sport is no stranger to this scourge. In the last hours it was confirmed that 16 players from the Vasco da Gama squad tested positive in the tests carried out by the club's medical staff, while three others have already overcome the disease and are cured.

As reported by the Dr. Marcos Teixeira in a detailed statement, the footballers who tested positive for Covid-19, whose names they did not disclose, They have already been isolated and are under medical treatment. In the coming days, new tests will be performed to verify that they can no longer infect.

"This only proves that we are doing a great health action, identifying this infection as quickly as possible in athletes. We know, in fact, that 95% of people are asymptomatic among those who have already had contact with the virus. Therefore, this prevents us from spreading this virus even within the athlete's family environment, "said the professional.

Vasco da Gama tested their footballers and their families (REUTERS / Bruno Kelly)

Vasco de Gama -club where Argentines play Martín Benítez and Germán Cano– He performed blood tests and swabs on all the members of his staff, as well as the technical staff and collaborators. In addition, it tested their relatives and all the people with whom they live (friends or employees) with the aim of forming an epidemiological map. Total, They checked more than 250 people.

"We could see that approximately 30% of all these people have already been in contact with the new coronavirus"Explained Dr. Teixeira.

Players who have given negative in the Covid-19 test will undergo physical exams starting this Monday (Twitter @VascodaGama)

From the club they reported that starting this Monday they will carry out a series of physical exams players to assess their condition after more than two months of inactivity due to social isolation measures. Only those who have tested negative or who already have immunity to the virus can enter the facilities.

In this way, the Rio de Janeiro team returns to the arena with its activities, even without having a certain date for the return of football in Brazil. The country has registered the highest number of cases in the region, with more than 500,000 infected and nearly 30,000 dead.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Former River player caught coronavirus in Brazil

The first Argentine player champion in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

In Italy they analyze that the return of football is with the public