Alejandro Valverde's surprise for Broncano with advice included

December 19, 2019
Edie Perez
David Broncano He had two special guests at 'La Resistencia' and took a gift that is not available to anyone. Alejandro Valverde and Imanol Erviti they took him a bicycle from the Movistar Team, something that was not expected but that he asked thinking about joking with the two cyclists. "Now he will tell me Ride and pedal"he said when Erviti went for the gift.

Already with the bicycle, Broncano insisted on putting the saddle at the same height as the one used by Imanol Erviti. However, the two cyclists advised him the most suitable height for your physiognomy in order to avoid major evils. "You're going to leave your eggs," Alejandro Valverde joked.

One of the funniest moments was when the two cyclists explained how make your needs on the bike In this sense, the three reviewed the bad moment that the Dutch lived Tom Doumolin in the Tour of Italy.

