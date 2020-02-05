Alejandro Valverde and Miguel Induráin: Olympic memories of two great champions

Alejandro Valverde, Movistar cyclist, winner of the Vuelta 2009 and world champion in 2018, has stated on more than one occasion that his goal for 2020 is "to do well in the classics, in the Tour of Spain and the World Cup, but on everything at the Tokyo Olympics".

This was stated in a new edition of 'SER Olímpicos' to Francisco José Delgado in the SER Deportivos program. "Being an Olympic year, you have that great date and motivation to get a medal. It is a true past to represent my country, "exclaimed the cyclist.

"Olympic memories I have many, but the best is when he won Samuel Sánchez in Beijing 2008, which finally gave a medal, "he said.

Between a Tour or an Olympic medal, Valverde said that The medal is "affordable" while the French tournament is "impossible."

Alejandro Valverde with our partner Pedro Fullana

Another of the greats of cycling who has also participated in this special section dedicated to the Tokyo Olympics is Miguel Induráin. "I won the medal in the time trial. In cycling everything is difficult. Valverde sure will do well, "he predicted.

The Navarrese had two Olympic experiences in Atlanta (1996) and in Los Angeles (1984). "Then the Olympics were not prepared so much, you just came if I caught you well and fit, "he described.