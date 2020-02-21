Alejandro Fernández receives Legado Award at Lo Nuestro Awards

Share it:

The great night of Lo Nuestro 2020 Awards takes place in Miami, Florida, United States, and among the first surprises of the night there was the presence of Alejandro Fernández, who received the PLN Legacy Award.

Alejandro Fernández was excited, as could be seen in the live broadcast of the event and dedicated his prize neither more nor less than to Don Vicente Fernández, his father.

The Legacy Award was created to recognize artists who are dedicated to promoting Latin music, culture, traditions and values ​​worldwide.

Daddy Yankee and Snow won are some of the first winners in the musical evening, as they won the Song of the Year Award for their musical collaboration on the song Calmly.









The Lo Nuestro 2020 Awards gala is organized by the Univisión television network and is broadcast completely live from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Thalia and Pitbull are the drivers of the night along with the host of this chain, Alejandra Espinoza.

According to a report from the Univisión portal, Ricky Martin opened the first part of the gala, and as expected, the attention of the entire audience was stolen.

Daddy Yankee and Snow won Song of the Year (Photo: Screenshot – Univision.)

On January 14, the list of nominees on which Daddy Yankee took 12 mentions was released, while Reil and Sebastián Yatra followed with 10 nominations each.

On this awards night, J Balvin will also receive the award as a World Icon and singer Raphael will receive one in homage to his successful artistic career.