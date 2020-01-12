Alejandro Fernández changes his look and receives strong reviews from his fans

Share it:

Mexico City.- Alejandro Fernández, changed his look and surprised his fans on social networks, which, apparently, was not to his liking, since more than flattery, he received severe criticism.

The 48-year-old singer is currently wearing a platinum hair, with which according to his followers he looks much older, among other comments where they say he seems “grandfather”.

The son of the famous Viciente Fernández, wanted to share with his fans his new change of look and at the same time, he invited them to make a change in them too.

Be the change you want to see in the world … let's start with us, he wrote in his post where his new look appears with him

However, not all the comments were bad, as there were divided opinions, others say that he looks very sexy with the change, including that he came to say that "the sexiest sugar daddy in Mexico."

It should be noted that it is not the first time Alejandro Fernández has been seen with gray hair, he had already seen his hair with gray hair, however, this change was drastic, because now he uses all white hair.