Alejandro Fernández causes controversy with a strange interview he gives

February 4, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Alejandro Fernández, son of also the singer Vicente Fernández, presented his musical show in Guanajuato this weekend and succeeded with him, but gave a small interview and caused controversy over the strange behavior he had during her.

In different news portals it is reported that Alejandro Fernández again causes controversy in one of his interviews and called attention to the way he spoke.

The television program Suelta la soup, which is broadcast on Telemundo, managed to talk with the singer about songs like My beloved girl and Kill them, and they make public that he had problems responding.

Celebrating your daddy for these 80 years?, The reporter asked Alejandro, who replies: "Wait, wait, how are you celebrating my mom?"

And after understanding that he was questioning him about the celebration of his father's life anniversary, he reacts and answers:

Incredible, imagine, it's my dad and have good health, incredible. ”




Currently El Potrillo promotes his new theme Caballero, which speaks of a man falling in love at first sight of a beautiful woman, but has an owner.




