Alejandro Blanco: "I have the peace of mind that if all is well we will go to the Tokyo games"

February 14, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The Olympic world has "restlessness" over the crisis of coronavirus but the "peace of mind" that unnecessary risks will not be taken. The president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), Alejandro Blanco, which has indicated that in the case of "minimum risk" the "appropriate measures" will be taken.

"I think that at this moment you have to be calm, restless about the news that arrives, but we all have a hundred percent assurance that if there is the minimum risk the Measures", said in an event held in Valladolid.

Blanco has insisted that the COE is following "all reports" of health organizations and has warned that, as happened with Zika in Rio 2016, "measures will be taken." In fact, he recalled that some pre-Olympic tournaments that were going to be held in China have already been canceled.

"No person in charge of the IOC or any organization can take such a big risk. The Games carry more than two million people from all countries of the world. It would spread a virus to everyone And that is impossible. We have to be calm. The athletes are calm. So far no one has transmitted any concerns to me, "he added.

Blanco has also indicated that he is not worried about a wave of countries that decide not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics: "I don't think that happens at this time. We are in February and the Games are in July. If in July this is not controlled it would be a bigger problem that what affects some Games ".

