Alejandra Guzmán says how she is, after her operation

January 10, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Alejandra Guzmán, singer of musical successes such as My Worst Mistake and Weed, was operated on January 4, it was reported in different news portals.

And in an interview with the television program Ventaneando, Alejandra Guzmán herself shares with the public how she is after having undergone surgery on a gluteus.

I'm fine, thank God. They took me a bit more of the ugly, of the bad thing that eight years ago they put me where they already know. I have a drain and they take it away as soon as I stop so much water coming out, ”said the famous singer.

Alejandra left the hospital on January 5, confirms herself, and this Thursday she went to the doctor and told her that everything is going well in her recovery.

I recognize this symptom and when there is a reaction I act quickly. We get something like a huge hamburger and I'm fine, "Alejandra tells Pati Chapoy.

And through her Instagram account, Alejandra places a photograph in which she appears next to her famous dad Enrique Guzmán.

Visit that fills my heart with joy ”, and his fans express to him:“ We love you very much. We await your speedy recovery, ”“ We already want to see you in the sand wasting energy ”and“ Have a speedy recovery. ”




La Guzmán will take a few days off and as soon as the doctor authorizes it, he will resume his professional activities, and also shared with Ventaneando that he is happy, because he opens his house.

