Alejandra Guzmán is operated urgently and cancels concert

January 9, 2020
Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán was operated urgently on Saturday, January 4, as confirmed by the BCIRE agency, which represents her.

Without providing details, the agency informed in a statement that the interpreter was urgently intervened by reactive process in the left hip, although she was discharged that same day under indications of keeping absolute rest.

The artist had a presentation scheduled at the Moroleón Fair, in Guanajuato, on January 11, however, the concert had to be canceled due to the operation.

"They are informed that the lady (Alejandra Guzmán) was operated on an emergency on Saturday, January 4, so she is not in a position to show up, the money from her tickets will be returned on Thursday 5 at the box office," wrote Palenque Moroleón 2020 through a message on Facebook.

Alejandra Guzmán would be resuming her activities starting next January 19, when she will perform at a reality show in the United States, in addition to offering a concert at the Mexico City Arena on February 8.

