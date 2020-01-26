Alejandra Guzmán does it again! Poses in sexy PHOTO inside the bathtub

Unstoppable! Alejandra Guzmán seems to ignore the criticisms about her body and aesthetic arrangements, and this time she was seen as sexy from the bathtub.

Of course, the rocker was very well accompanied by her beloved Apollo Alejandro, grandson of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán, and who was born on August 30.

The baby, who is also the son of Luis Enrique Guzmán is the adoration of his whole family, because they do not stop sharing the tender and fun moments at his side.

For sample, the interpreter of "Call please", shared a postcard in the bathtub … Next to her adorable nephew!

The arrival of little Apollo also has very excited Don Enrique Guzmán, who said “charmed. It is split beard (…). I have three days being the best grandfather in the world. He is my fifth grandson, but grandson, because the others were granddaughters"

