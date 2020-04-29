Alejandra Guzmán devastated by everything Frida Sofía said about her

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After Frida Sofía lashed out against her mother Alejandra Guzmán once again, the latter returned to the ring and returned to answer the girl, who accuses her of being a woman with a drug problem, among other things.

Through a statement, Guzmán made it clear that she has not had a drug problem for years, and defended her team, whom Frida accuses of having the singer blinded and even stealing from her, among other things.

I am a person that I do not hide my mistakes or addictions which day by day I work to be better and thank God I am sober and healthy, says the message.

As if that were not enough, he pointed out that if he pays some fees from Frida contrary to what he shocked her, he reaffirmed that he does not have it in a luxurious condominium as it had been said in the magazine Tv Notas.

"He did not send my daughter money, please do not say something that is not true, he does not live in an apartment of that price, I only pay the monthly maintenance fees where he lives and the annual taxes of the same department… "says the statement.

Frida Sofía making fun of her mother's statement / screenshot



It is worth mentioning that after releasing the statement, Frida immediately responded in her stories, where she pointed out that the people she accused of being a bad influence on her mother were the same in writing the message.

Meanwhile some users accuse Frida of being a bad daughter, but she always defends herself by assuring that her childhood was not a good one.

It may interest you

Danna Paola sends emotional message to her fans amid the global crisis

Sandy Montellano lucky among Ricardo Arjona's millions of fans

Mauricio Ochmann marks a before and after with his performance in "R"