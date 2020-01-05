Aleix Vidal criticizes his coach for the changes and Garitano himself responds

The player of Sports Alavés Aleix Vidal He questioned his coach's changes this Sunday, Asier Garitano, during the meeting of the Vitorian team before the Real Betis, which ended with a tie to one and the Betic team with ten players.

The player assigned by Sevilla commented in the interview for television after the game that "when the opponent is left with one less logic says that you can have the weight of the game or create more occasions, but if you get defensive people instead of offensive people, it gets more complicated. "

On this subject he was asked the Gipuzkoan technician and replied that "it is difficult to put more attack players."

"You have to be careful, because it is important to know what is said, to know where you are and what goals you have because it can happen to you bill", the Alavés coach settled.

One of the captains of the Vitorian team, Victor Laguardia, did not want to enter to value the statements of his partner, but said that "Garitano is above all."

"The 'Mr.' takes many years and has the bare ass of walking through the sewers for all the years he has been training in football, "he added.