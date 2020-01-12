Aleida Núñez turns on the net with her tight outfit

Share it:

The Mexican actress and singer Aleida Núñez, who has participated in Televisa soap operas as A refuge for love and Until the end of the world, turns on the network after being shown in a photograph in which she shows her sculptural figure and fitted pants.

Aleida Núñez, who has one of the best bodies in the entertainment world, attracts attention in social networks by being seen in leather pants that make her look simply spectacular.

Aleida fans are always filled with flattery, after posting images of her on Instagram in which she shows her spectacular body and this time is no exception.

By his pose and great figure, Aleida on this occasion is made to see that she looks a lot like the famous Jennifer Lopez and they give her the title of Mexican Jenifer Lopez.

In love! Do not read this my wife because we do the divorce ”,“ You are great! ”,“ Mamacita, you are as you want beautiful ”and“ Superb sensual doll ”, are some of the compliments that Aleida expresses to her fans on Instagram.

Aleida is originally from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco and was a beauty contestant in several regional competitions during her teens.

According to information in his biography, he achieved second place in the contest Our Beauty Guanajuato in 1994.









Aleida has also participated in several plays, among them Mom takes our boyfriends, The superficial trip and Prohibited suicide in spring.

And in his role as a singer he has released a first musical production entitled Make Me Forget It and made the theme Papito simple.







