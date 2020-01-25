Aleida Núñez gets out of control at the party and dances to everyone

Share it:

Aleida Núñez burst social networks with tremendous dance and is that she appeared in a tight bikini where they are celebrating with their friends their birthday with whom he spent the whole night in a pool.

Today it's my birthday!! Undoubtedly, happiness in life depends on the quality of your thoughts … So to enjoy and grow in an evolved way, Aleida wrote in one of her photos.

The video of the actress who has more than 133 thousand reproductions was filled with several comments of all kinds where they let her know that she looks spectacular, because it is not secret that Aleida is a gym fan and is that every one who has time trains hard to maintain his monumental body.

"You are a cool mamasita You are a sensual goddess", "What a good woman body without missing The good respect", "That you spend it surrounded by your loved ones family friends happy birthday", they wrote to the beautiful woman for her birthday.

Recall that in the middle of last year Aleida burned a part of her shoulder last year while recording a commercial, so she showed her annoyance with the production in charge, also said that the scar formed cannot be removed for what she thinks of tattooing.

"Since it was a second degree burn, it will no longer be removed, there is no way that with laser it will take six months away, which is what the dermatologist recommended that I lower the dark pigmentation a little, I will get a tattoo some phrase that has to do with my philosophy of life "Aleida said for the Spoon.