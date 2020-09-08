Entertainment

Alec Baldwin, 5 things you may not know about The Juror star

September 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
This evening it airs on La 7 The juror, a 1996 thriller film directed by Brian Gibson, which stars, among others, the eclectic Baldwin. Let’s discover together 5 incredible curiosities about this extraordinary artist.

Alec Baldwin is a real show business handyman who, is part of a family of artists. His brothers are Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin, and being all actors the four are known in the entertainment world as “the Baldwin brothers”. He is famous for his imitation of US President Donald Trump who casually proposed to the 2016 Saturday Night Live and given the huge success, he replicated the performance several times.

He was then married from 1993 to 2002 with the actress Kim Basinger, met on the set of the movie Bella, blonde… and always says yes. In 1995 the couple also had a daughter. He married a second time with Hilaria Lynn Thomas, a gym teacher with whom he had 4 children. The couple is now expecting their fifth child. Over the years Baldwin has also been appreciated as voice actor, watching you the film comes A day to remember (1995), Like cats and dogs (2001), SpongeBob – The Movie (2004), Madagascar 2 (2008), Rise of the Guardians (2012) e Baby Boss (2017). This extraordinary performer later revealed that he was not particularly satisfied with his performance in Beetlejuice – Spiritello porcello, and not generally liking the 1988 film directed by Tim Burton.

Do you know any other curiosities about the actor? Let us know in the comments.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

